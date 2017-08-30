These Apps Want to Pay You to Workout and Eat Healthy

It’s common for losing weight to be on people’s minds. It’s not easy to stay motivated, and it can be expensive to try different tactics. Although there are a lot of perks to trying different weight loss programs, it can take a lot out of your bank account every month. The solution is to find a way to make money rather than spending it while losing weight, and there are some apps that want to do that for you.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

These apps allow you to make bets on yourself and win contests in order to motivate your weight loss. It’s an excellent supplement to weight loss programs like Nutrisystem or Weight Watchers, where you have a higher likelihood of losing weight. Your earnings can pay for these programs and put some extra in your pocket at the same time.

If you’re looking for greater weight loss motivation, download any of these apps right away.

Diet Bet

The platform behind DietBet is fairly simple. After joining, you’ll weigh in and bet on yourself to meet a certain weight loss goal. If you’ve made your goal by the end, you’ll get a cash prize which you can keep or use to continue betting. There are a number of games to make the dieting more fun.

DietBet currently has 400,000 people who have played the game. In total, players have lost 5 million pounds, and the company has paid out $21 million to winners in 90 countries.

Healthy Wage

A very popular weight loss app is HealthyWage. You use your own money to set a weight loss bet. All the money from all the betters goes into a pot. If you win, you’ll be rewarded from the pot via cash or Amazon store credit.

HealthyWage can be done individually, but there’s also a team option. If you’re trying to lose weight with a friend or partner, you can use your bets and the app’s community to stay motivated. The app uses time frames and competitive edges to keep you motivated, and the incentives make your goal keeping worthwhile.

Gym Pact

Often nicknamed Pact, Gym Pact lets you make pacts with yourself each week to achieve different goals. These contracts can vary from healthy eating to exercise. You pay a minimum of $5 per pact, and if you stay in line with the terms, you’re rewarded via cash, although these rewards are usually smaller than what you make back.

To keep track of your exercise and food intake, you can easily use another app like MyFitnessPal. There are also penalties for failing to keep your pact. You’ll be charged $5 for each day you don’t keep your goal.

Charity Miles

If you’re motivated by altruistic means, Charity Miles is a great app for you. All the proceeds from your weight loss successes go towards charity rather than to your own bank account.

You earn money based on the exercise you do. The type of compensation varies depending on the kind of exercise. Cycling, for example, is 10 cents per mile while running is 25 cents per mile. If you’re already exercising regularly, you might as well use it to help others.

FitCoin

For those who collect and understand Bitcoin, FitCoin is the perfect weight loss companion. When you work out and lose weight, you’re rewarded with this virtual coinage that can be redeemed for goods online.

You just set up an account and use your Fitbit or other activity trackers to record your achievements. For every step you take or workout you do, you’ll earn a certain amount of Bitcoin.

Achievement

Achievement is a data collection and reward system that wants to help people work out more. You’ll earn points by telling the app about your health or taking surveys. You’ll get even more points for taking healthy actions like exercising, inputting your sleep habits, etc.

The app is also connected to other apps and wearables like MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, Strava, and Fitbit. When you get a certain number of points, they’ll pay you cash. They’ve paid out more than $500,000 so far.

With the help of these useful technological amenities, exercising, eating healthy, and losing weight have more than just intrinsic rewards. You’ll develop healthy habits and promote a better lifestyle while padding your bank account.