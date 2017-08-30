Find Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic Mini in Stock on Amazon UK

The Tracker app is now also supporting the Amazon UK store. We bring now the power of easily finding online inventory of hard to find items to the UK. Sick of hitting F5? Get the free The Tracker app and you receive a notification on your smartphone when the product you want is in stock and ready for purchase or pre-order.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The Tracker app is available for free since May on iOS and Android. You can find it in the app stores with searching for just for "i4u".

The Amazon UK inventory tracking currently supports the Xbox One X Project Scorpio, Xbox One X Standard, Nintendo Switch consoles and the Nintendo Classic Mini.

All items can be found in the Amazon UK list. Tap the drop-down list on the top left and select the Amazon UK list (at the end) to see all available trackers. Tap "Notify Me" on the ones you want to be notified on your smartphone.

Over the past hours, The Tracker app notified about multiple availabilities of the Xbox One X pre-order and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is in stock now at amzon.co.uk.

For our American users, the SNES Classic Mini listing is interesting as well. Get notified when the "PAL" region version is in stock on Amazon UK. The UK store might again ship the SNES Classic to US mailing addresses on release day.

"This app made my day...I got the splatoon pro controller for switch on Amazon and snes classic on Walmart thanks to its notifications!," posted Macendale on The Tracker community.

"Literally just downloaded this app an hour ago. Got the notification like 15mins ago for the Lego Apollo V set I've been wanting. And just bought it off Amazon at Retail price. Freaking amazing. Thanks. This app is great.", said Sephy on The Tracker community.

User John C. posted: "Amazing app. Downloaded on Sunday. Tracked Nintendo Switch. Notified on Monday and got it. Thanks!"

The online inventory tracking app is offering notifications on a curated list of hard to find products. The most popular products right now are the Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic and Xbox One X.

When you launch the app you see a list of the most popular products to get availability notifications for. You can browse all available products in The Tracker app also in the web version of the Tracker.

The Tracker app features also price drop notifications. This allows the app to send out notifications when popular items drop in price. There are several popular TVs in the Consumer Electronics category that you can subscribe to.

How to use The Tracker app

After launching the app and enabling notifications, select from the list products by tapping the notify me checkmark the products you like to be notified when it is in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops. That is it. The app makes searching for stock of popular products a set and forget experience.

When we detect a product in stock, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from purchasing the product you want at the online shop offering the product.

For extreme hard to find products, timing is everything. There is nothing faster than a smartphone notification. We continue to work tirelessly to make the Tracker by I4U News the fastest online inventory tracker.

To achieve this goal, we need your help. Please tell us about your experience with the Tracker app in the Community tab of the app.

Download the The Tracker app for iOS and Android now. It's free. Even if you want to continue hitting F5 on product pages, get the app, eventually you have to sleep.

Version History:

We release Tracker app on May 2, 2017. We had to work through several issues to get to the point that the app works reliably. Online inventory tracking is not an exact science. We continue each day to improve the app. The app has helped already thousands of users to get the product they have been hunting and we hope that it will help many more in the future.