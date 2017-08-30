New Nintendo Trailer Shows Indie Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

There is a plethora of games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. A lengthy trailer was released by Nintendo to portray the more-than-20 indie games that are supposed to arrive with aplomb on the Switch. Some time or another in the future these games will be available on the Switch.

The three minute trailer allowed a mere 10 second brief glance at each one of these games. These indie games are interesting and have something in them that suits the predilections of nearly everyone be he or she young, old or middle-aged.

PlayStation’s manual Vita was thought to be the best platform for indie games up until now. This was due to its potency and its gamepad type of controls which made handling it a cinch for gamers. Yet the Vita has gone the way of many other one-hit wonders.

As for the Switch, it has never seen better days and that is due to such games as Splatoon 2 and Zelda. It thus aims to be the next big thing where indie games will be available under one roof.

The wait is over. For those who speculated on where exactly the majority of indie games will be found from now onwards, they have to ponder over the matter no more.

The games which have been highlighted in the trailer include: SteamWorld Dig 2, Shu, World to the West, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Rogue Troopers Redux, Flipping Death, Owl Boy, State of Mind, Yoku’s Island Express, Constructor Plus, Away Journey to the Unexpected, Nine Parchments, Unbox Newbies Adventure, Uurnog, Flat Heroes, Hollow Knight, Battle Chasers Night War, Huntdown, Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition and last but not least 8-Bit Armies. These indies games have also earned the moniker of “Nindies” thanks to their presence on the Nintendo Switch.