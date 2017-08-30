Microsoft Wants Valve and Nintendo to Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay

Microsoft is all set to open its doors to any team of developers that is ready to have crossplay facility on Xbox One and PC. Such renowned brands as Nintendo and Valve will be holding parleys with Microsoft regarding this new development on the front.

The aim is the operation of multiplayer games on many support systems. The world of choices will certainly open up for gamers. It is also all about allowing an IP to thrive on the platform.

It is not about which place the gamers will play the games. They can play anywhere they want. The thing is that players ought to have a whole lot of fun and festivity while engaged in some adrenalizing action.

Xbox VP, Mike Ybarra, told VG247, “It’s more about gamer choice, more about making an IP on our platform last longer. I don’t care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that’s just better for the industry.”

“The demands of consumers and developers have changed,” he continued. “People are like, ‘we want all of our gamers in one multiplayer pool together, playing’.

“We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation… Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too – they’re like a block from us. We’re having these discussions as developers come up, and we’re completely open to that.”

Nowadays, needs have transformed from what they were in bygone times. The public wants its games under one roof, no matter what that platform happens to be.

It is something that the makers and developers of the games are totally in sync with. Valve and Nintendo exist close at hand for starting such a conversation. So Microsoft has decided to give it a go. The discussions have begun in earnest.

Microsoft’s Minecraft portrays clearly how by combining PC, Xbox One, Switch and mobile facilities such a setup of crossplay is possible. However, Sony seems to have thrown a spanner in the works.

It is not in favor of seeing such an arrangement work out between the opposing home console systems. Rocket League’s Psyonix is one such team that wants to see progress on this front instead of creating hurdles in its path.

In fact, Rocket League was the first developer to commit to Microsoft regarding the whole deal. Things are gradually going forward with respect to these developments. How they dovetail in the future is something only time will tell.