Super Beat Sports Announced for Nintendo Switch

The latest development on the front regarding Nintendo Switch is the sweet fruit of intense labor. This is Super Beat Sports and it is actually a compendium of five sports-based small-time games which each have a quirky nature. Everything about them spells out the word “music”.

Now you, the gamer, can swing, volley and score to the rhythm of the musical way and thereby just go for your goals. The whole thing shows aliens from a musical universe arriving on our planet and getting fixated on one thing alone: earth’s sports.

Without any guiding hand to teach them the basics of sports on planet earth, they manage to learn the ropes all by themselves. Via excellence in athletics, they attempt to create the conditions of genuine sportsman’s spirit but for their own kind alone.

These aliens are enthusiasts to the core. They hire the finest person on earth to compete in five sporting events. This is none other than Lil Slugger. He is adept in both sports and music.

Also he is ready to take the bull by the horns. The gamers have to show Lil Slugger how to find his way through the games as they are played by aliens.

Near and dear ones can be recruited to help in this effort to teach Lil Slugger the ways of navigating the alien shoals. You may do sprints between the lanes in Whacky Bat.

You have to swing the bat and hit the aliens one by one thereby eliminating any chances of their ruling planet earth in the future. Then comes Buddy Ball where a ball-smashing war is taking place. As alien teams serve the ball, you have to take the initiative and return volley after volley.

There is Rhythm Racket where you have to save your objectives from rhythmic concatenations. You have to make the aliens bite the dust. Then we arrive at Net Ball.

Here a ping pong of the ball takes place back and forth between two goal posts. To maintain the swing and beat is the real challenge once again. Finally, last but not least, Gobble Golf features hungry aliens out prowling for food.

You have to feed them in order to assuage their satiety levels. The score is what it is all about ultimately. Each of these five individual games has its own pleasure and flavor. Play to the catchy tunes and win a victory or two for earthlings and mankind.