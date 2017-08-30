New Bentley Continental GT revealed

Have you wondered about an ultimate car that looks like the very vision of the future as it cruises down the open road? Well, look no further since such a vehicle has been here since awhile. The only difference is that it has been souped up recently.

2018 Bentley Continental GT is the third generation luxury vehicle from a maker of cars known for its reputation of not giving up easily in the stakes that is the automobile industry. It arrived on the scene in 2003.

Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said, “Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury Grand Touring for nearly one hundred years. The new, third-generation Continental GT is the pinnacle of our design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey.

“We are the world leader in luxury mobility and our products and services define new luxury in the automotive world. The new Continental GT encapsulates our desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level.”

The novel version has a bold front with a shapely form. The interior is plush and comfortable to boot. This car is refinement taken to the nth degree. Built in Britain, the Bentley Continental Grand Tourer has a seamless dovetailing of materials and machinery.

It has a rotating display and digital instrument panel. The car goes from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 207 mph. It has a dual clutch and eight speed transmission for quicker and speedier performance. This car is truly the best of both worlds: the past and the future. It blends tradition and technology in one beautiful package.

Bentley is a name that is synonymous with extreme luxury vehicles. Yet these selfsame vehicles have broken speed records at the drop of a hat. The proof of the pudding lies with the road-testing of the Bentley Continental GT.

The technology that went into the making of this car is absolutely the best. The latest look of the vehicle is not much of a departure from what has been extant for two decades. Yet a few novel details lie underneath the exterior of this vehicle.

For starters, it is 176 pounds lighter which is nothing short of a miracle. The fender panels are made from superformed material that has had the aluminum in it heated to 500 degrees Celsius. This is what causes those curves to stand out in relief in case of this Bentley model.

It is a lengthy and beautiful two door car. The round headlights have LED Matrix technology behind them. The German technology that went into its making shouts out the word “futuristic” from its every nut and bolt.

Having a sophisticated suspension control, it makes for a smooth ride without any bumps. An an EV it is elegance and opulence defined. The interior is digital to the max. Finally, the wood panel and interior seating arrangement is tops. This car is the bee’s knees.

The new Bentley Continental GT is going to make its global debut at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show between 12 and 24 September, 2017.