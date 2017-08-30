Porsche Unveils the New 2019 Cayenne

Porsche held an event in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to introduce its novel Cayenne model vehicle. More than 760,000 units of this model’s original version have been sold since 2002. The sort of performativity expected of Porsche will be present in this vehicle alongside its practical nature.

It is carrying 65 kg less machinery in its interior. This is thanks to intelligent design. With two turbocharged six cylinder petrol engines, this baby was made for zooming past the bystanders leaving them bewildered. The Cayenne also has excellent fuel consumption.

“We have completely redeveloped our successful model. It has been visibly and tangibly improved and perfected in all respects. The Cayenne has also been digitalised and networked throughout to give it a forward-thinking design”, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG.

“Our primary objective was to accentuate the character of the vehicle. More Porsche, more Cayenne. The new Cayenne is more precise, elegant, athletic and expressive”, says Michael Mauer, Director of Style at Porsche AG.

2019 Porsche Cayenne model has been successfully remade in an image closer to the carmaker’s heart’s desire. The car has digital works in it and it also has a series of network electronics in its interior.

The overall look has been enhanced beyond the ordinary. The goal was to make it not only look more like a Cayenne but more like a Porsche as well.

The precision, elegance, perfection and expressive effusion that have gone into this car make it a top contender for one of the coolest automobiles on the planet. A musical symphony composed by Jesse Milliner was played at the first appearance of the novel model of Cayenne.

The novel Porsche SUV comes in two varieties: they are the Cayenne and the Cayenne S. The first of these is the standard model which has a torque of 450 Nm.

It goes from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The max speed is 245 km/h. As for the Cayenne S, it has a V6 engine. Possessing a torque of 550 Nm, it goes from 0-100 km/h in only 5.2 seconds. The max speed is 265 km/h. The Cayenne is basically designed keeping in mind the 911 sports car.

This third generation vehicle has mixed tyres and rear axle steering facility. Besides all-wheel drive it also has a stabilization system in place within its interior.

The Porsche 2019 Cayenne and Cayenne S models are available to order with a base MSRP of $65,700 and $82,900 respectively. Both models will hit the U.S. dealers midway through 2018.