Frankfurt Motor Show: 2019 Mini Electric Concept Unveiled at IAA 2017

The MINI EV concept is precisely what the world of urban driving, as a fun and memorable experience, looks like in the first place. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the British brand showed in exact form what the future looks like as far as driving pleasure is concerned.

The diversity and beauty of this brand of compact car makes for a structural-functional driving experience that is a symbol of a luxurious and leisurely lifestyle. The creativity and top-notch machinery used in the context of this car yield room for styleworthy specifications and some truly thrilling technology.

“The systematic electrification of the brand and product portfolio is a mainstay of the BMW Group’s NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy. The MINI Electric Concept offers a thrilling preview of the all-electric production vehicle. MINI and electrification make a perfect match,” remarks Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

In Frankfurt, the event that transpired showcased this car which felt more like a go-kart that had undergone a total makeover. It is a fine example of urban transportation that is capable of holding its own in a world of muscle cars. The fact that it does not cause much pollution is something to celebrate.

By the time 2019 arrives in full swing, such vehicles will be the norm instead of the exception. That will be a time when the vehicle brand would have completed 60 years of its existence. Half a century ago, the MINI Classic made history by competing at the Monte Carlo Rally.

The crossover of the classic features, such as the hexagonal radiator grille and large circular headlamps, to the modernistic version is an applause-worthy achievement indeed.

“With its characteristic go-kart feeling and powerful electric motor, the MINI Electric Concept is great fun to drive while also being completely suitable for everyday use – and producing zero emissions to boot. That’s how we at MINI envisage electric mobility in tomorrow’s world,” says Peter Schwarzenbauer, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad.

The MINI EV is up-to-date, efficacious and a dynamo in the making. Its electric motor does not require any cooling. As for the fiber glass attachment parts, they lend the vehicle a streamlined appearance. The process of designing this vehicle was a quick one.

Such haste is not a waste though as the age-old saying would have you believe. Rather it shows decisiveness and resolve on the part of the carmaker. The MINI is a simple and funky car that is both pert and powerful in its overall performance.

“The MINI Electric Concept is a quintessential MINI – compact, agile, simply the ideal companion for everyday driving. At the same time, it conveys a whole new take on the concept of sportiness,” explains Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.

“Indeed, aerodynamics and lightweight design aren’t just important in the world of motor sport; they are also essential factors for maximising electric range. The car’s surfaces have a sense of precision and contemporary clarity about them that lends added impact to the car’s efficient character. Plus, striking accents and vivid contrasts give the exterior that distinctive MINI twist.”