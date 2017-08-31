Nintendo Switch with Game on Sale for $359.99 at GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is not catching dust on stores shelves, but the demand is low right now. You can see that on the fact that GameStop just lowered the prices on all the Nintendo Switch bundles the video game retailer is offering online at gamestop.com.

GameStop continues to be the online store to offer the Switch online, while other retailers only have very spotty availability. Still, GameStop had to make better offers for the Switch to keep moving inventory.

The Nintendo Switch bundles are now available for $359.99, including a game. There is no fluff bundled, just premium games. Game choices include the new Mario + Rabbids, Zelda and Splatoon 2. Find all five $359.99 priced Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com.

GameStop is also still offering to check your local store for inventory of the stand alone $299.99 Nintendo Switch console from the online listings. GameStop enabled inventory checking for the unbundled consoles last week.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as low as $365 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has said again in a statement on the weekend to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the Holiday season.