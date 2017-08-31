Get Notified When EU SNES Classic Mini is in Stock on Amazon UK

The Tracker app is now supporting inventory tracking of Amazon UK. The main motivation to enable stock tracking on the European Amazon store is to give Americans a chance to buy an EU SNES Classic Mini. Like in the 90s, the European and Asian SNES Classic (PAL regions) features a different design. Many Nintendo fans want to own both SNES Classic editions.

At this point, we don't know yet if Amazon UK will ship the SNES Classic Mini to US shipping addresses at release. Having friends and family in the UK is making thing easier to get your hands on the EU SNES Classic.

Amazon UK did offer to SNES Classic for pre-order right away on June 26, when Nintendo made the announcement. Some Americans managed to place a pre-order with a US shipping address.

To get notified when the EU SNES Classic Mini is in stock at Amazon UK, find the "Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System UK" listing on the Tracker App Most Popular list (front page) and select "Notify Me."

The Tracker app also tracks the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X availability at amazon.co.uk. All items can be found in the Amazon UK list. Tap the drop-down list on the top left and select the Amazon UK list (at the end) to see all available trackers. The stock tracking app is of course also available to UK residents for free in the Google and Apple app store. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be in stores on September 29 in the United States and Europe. You can find the SNES Classic in stock at retail stores with several services, once the SNES Classic units show up in the inventory systems.

The SNES Classic will also be in stock online at amazon.com and other stores on release day and afterward. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Resellers already offer the SNES Classic on eBay for up to $400. These listings will likely all be removed as there is a 30-day release requirement for pre-order listings. Expect legit reseller offers for the SNES Classic to appear on August 29. Once scalpers flood eBay with SNES Classic consoles, we will see what the initial market price for the SNES Classic is.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.