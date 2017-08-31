Samsung Q6F and Q6C QLED TVs Leaked

Samsung introduced QLED Televisions at the CES 2017. The South Korean technology giant hails the QLED display as superior to OLED. As said before the preference between LED and OLED based TVs is a matter of visual taste. So far Samsung has introduced the QLED Q7, Q8 and Q9 TV lines.

A trademark application in Europe now reveals that Samsung will introduce a new lower end QLED TV series. The Samsung QLED Q6F and QLED Q6C marks got filed on August 29.

Samsung has not yet announced the QLED Q6 series. The company did not mention it at their IFA 2017 presentation. We assume that the Q6 line will be released in time for the Holiday season. The trademarks for the new Samsung TVs can be found here, spotted by LetsGoDigital.

The Samsung QLED TV models are on sale with steep discounts on amazon.com, starting at $1.797.97.