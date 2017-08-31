$100 SNES Cartridge of Street Fighter II 30th Anniversary Edition Could be a Fire Hazard

In order to hold the 30th anniversary event of SNES game Street Fighter, Capcom has joined hands with iam8bit to issue a cartridge. The game bears the title Street Fighter II.

While all this is well and good there is only one slight hitch. This game could cause your console to burst into flames. This is not a sick joke but the plain truth.

It appears in the form of a warning on the product page that says that use of this game could cause the SNES console to heat up and ultimately cause a conflagration.

This Street Fighter II game is a vintage edition and has value but after reading this warning, it seems some of its prestige just goes down the drain for many of the consumers and gamers.

According to GameSpot, the warning label furthermore states that extreme precautions should be taken while playing this Street Fighter II game and that a fire extinguisher ought to be kept at hand were a fire to break out.

The fact that the label puts the responsibility for any mishap solely on the user is proof that something went seriously wrong in the making of this game. To have a fire extinguisher ready while playing a video game is just too much of a dose of surrealism for many customers.

The label then also goes on to express the fact that Capcom and iam8bit will not be liable to do anything about any damage this arrangement causes. Nintendo just does not want any involvement in the whole ordeal.

The 30th anniversary Street Fighter II SNES cartridgr costs a hundred bucks. Only 5500 units are being manufactured. The hue is dependent upon the order specifications and may vary between Opaque Ryu, Headband Red and Flourescent Blanka Green.

Shipping of the product will begin towards the end of November. The Twitter account of the store says categorically that it is a cartridge that is being sold and that the condition of the hardware is something which lies outside the locus of control of the makers of the cartridge.

So no “mea culpa” clause is being adopted by the company. The company iam8bit acknowledged that the dangers of a fire hazard were something scary indeed but gauging the SNES hardware lay outside the jurisdiction of the company. They consider the game more of a collecter’s edition item rather than something which is meant to be a functional part of everyday life.