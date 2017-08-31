Free PlayStation Plus Games for September 2017 Announced

It’s that time of the month again. Sony has announced a list of the games that will be available for free play in the month of September.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The August package for PS Plus subscribers will be available till 5th September. Subscribers can also claim the games till that time. The lineup for August had some really amazing games including Just Cause 3 and Downwell.

Effective from 5th September; PS4, PS3 and Vita will be offering free play on selected games. September is special. Sony usually offers six games for free play but eight games during September.

All gaming modules will get two games each but Sony is also offering Rigs for PSVR from September 5 through November 7. Plus members are also getting an added bonus. Dead by Daylight is available for free play from September 15-18 on PS4. After that it will go on sale with 30 percent off till September 22nd.

Handball 16 and Truck Racer will be available on PS3. Infamous: Second Son, and Strike Vector Ex, will be available for PS4. Hatoful Boyfriend and We Are Doomed will be available on Vita. Hatoful Boyfriend and We Are Doomed are also available for cross-buy on PS4. RIGS is a first-person arena-based shooter developed from the ground up for PS VR.

Below is the list of the final PS Plus free games lineup for this September.

PS4

Infamous: Second Son

Strike Vector Ex

Hatoful Boyfriend

We Are Doomed

Hue

Sky Force Anniversary

PS3

Handball 16

Truck Racer

Hustle Kings

Monster Jam Battlegrounds

Sky Force Anniversary

PS Vita

Hatoful Boyfriend

We Are Doomed

https://blog.us.playstation.com/2017/08/30/ps-plus-free-games-for-september/

Previously, more games were also announced for the September lineup including Monster Jam Battlegrounds and Hustle Kings for PS3, Hue and Sky Force Anniversary for PS Vita which were also available for cross buy on PS4. It turns out however that these games were announced by mistake.

Sony has confirmed that these games will not be available for PS Plus subscribers in September. Furthermore, the US lineup is different from the Europe’s lineup for the first time.