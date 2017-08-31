Morphies Law Coming to Nintendo Switch This Winter

It is a body-morphing shooter game that was released at the E3 a year ago. Now it will enter the fold of Nintendo Switch this winter season. Morphies Law had its trailer come out which showed the antics involved in the intriguing game.

It is quite a strange and macabre form of body-morphing that goes on in the context of this game. The characters on screen can change their looks and grow or shrink in size depending upon the fact that they have been shot.

The morphies rob the body mass of each other when they get hit which in itself is a horrific thing to even contemplate. The gamers thus get to vicariously penetrate areas where they wouldn’t be able to reach in their normal humdrum daily lives of routine and boredom.

The players can furthermore take on the persona of a Day of the Dead robot and take part in four by four fighting matches. It is a game to be on the lookout for.