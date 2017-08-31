 
 

Morphies Law Coming To Nintendo Switch This Winter

Posted: Aug 31 2017, 7:01am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Morphies Law Coming to Nintendo Switch This Winter
 

Morphies Law Shooter Game to Arrive on the Nintendo Switch this Holiday Season

It is a body-morphing shooter game that was released at the E3 a year ago. Now it will enter the fold of Nintendo Switch this winter season. Morphies Law had its trailer come out which showed the antics involved in the intriguing game.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

It is quite a strange and macabre form of body-morphing that goes on in the context of this game. The characters on screen can change their looks and grow or shrink in size depending upon the fact that they have been shot. 

The morphies rob the body mass of each other when they get hit which in itself is a horrific thing to even contemplate. The gamers thus get to vicariously penetrate areas where they wouldn’t be able to reach in their normal humdrum daily lives of routine and boredom.

The players can furthermore take on the persona of a Day of the Dead robot and take part in four by four fighting matches. It is a game to be on the lookout for. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook