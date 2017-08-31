No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Back Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Switch Nindies Showcase was held on August 30th. The showcase included the reveal of 17 Indie games for Nintendo Switch. These games included some popular games like Overcooked! Special Edition, Mr. Shifty, as well as the yet-to-debut Switch versions of Yooka-Laylee and Stardew Valley and so many more. Telltale Games' Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy series were also announced to be released on Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

“We love the creativity, passion and amazing response that our independent developer community has already shown for Nintendo Switch,” said Damon Baker, Nintendo of America’s Senior Manager for Publisher & Developer Relations.

“It’s great to see so many different developers creating new, unique experiences that take advantage of the hardware’s features. This is a win for fans, who will have access to an even wider selection of great indie content to take wherever they go.”

One of the games that have been announced at the Switch Nindies Showcase is No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Back. Suda51, who also developed the original No More Heroes has been teasing this game since the Switch main event earlier this year.

The original No More Heroes features Travis Touchdown, a stereotypical okatu who lives a life of sustaining poverty. It is an open-ended game in which Travis can travel around where he wants. The progress of the game is dependent on Travis killing the twelve big assassins in the game.

The game has been a success in the gaming world and has received positive reviews from critics. The games’ sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture. The game was released in 2010 and fans have been waiting for a third part ever since.

So, the excitement was tenfold high when it was announced. The game has been developed by both Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture. The trailer for Travis Strikes Back was also featured as well. The trailer features The Bat who drives outside the No More Heroes Motel.

He is the father of the assassin Bad Girl whom Travis killed. He barges into Travis’ room where he is seen playing a video game. Travis warns The Bat to return and he would not get hurt. The Bat refuses and bashes his head off only to find out that it was a robot.

Travis is actually standing behind and it seems he was expecting the Bat. They engage in an intense fight and there is a lot of banging and crashing. The game console crashes to the floor. Both are sucked in the phantom game console called the DeathDrive Mark 2.

The only way that these two enemies can get out of the game is to beat all six games and their respective bosses. Nintendo said that the gamers will be able to enjoy the original, cult classic where players will battle through “multiple punk-rock levels and defeat over-the-top bosses”.