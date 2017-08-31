Super Meat Boy Forever Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Year

Super Meat Boy Forever is the sequel to the original game which was termed Super Meat Boy. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android sometime next year. The debut will occur with a gorefest of visuals that will inspire the slasher horror fan in all gamers.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The sequel has all the fire-avoiding, slipping and evasion tactics of the original game. Yet there is more. The additional actions and normal obstacles not to mention echelons to cover make it a challenging game to play.

Meat Boy himself is a chunk of bleeding carved flesh who while looking absurd is also kind of cute. Along with him as his sidekick is Bandage Girl. She is composed of Band-Aids. They have a little baby by the name of Nugget. Nugget is kidnapped by the bad Dr. Fetus.

The gamers will have to manipulate the characters to dodge razor-sharp weapons, pointed pikes, poison pits and other mortal dead ends. The game is tough to play and even tougher to watch as the blood, guts and gore fly in every direction.

There will be chainsaws waiting in ambush in this Super Meat Boy Forever game. Also every time the player wins, the next level will be even more difficult to cover. It is an indie game and will be more than welcome on the Nintendo Switch.

Meat Boy will save his baby from the evil Dr. Fetus no matter what and you, the Super Meat Boy Forever gamer, can help him in that.