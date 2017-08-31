 
 

Super Meat Boy Forever Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Posted: Aug 31 2017, 7:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Super Meat Boy Forever Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Year
 

Super Meat Boy Forever to Come to the Nintendo Switch Platform in 2018

Super Meat Boy Forever is the sequel to the original game which was termed Super Meat Boy. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android sometime next year. The debut will occur with a gorefest of visuals that will inspire the slasher horror fan in all gamers.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The sequel has all the fire-avoiding, slipping and evasion tactics of the original game. Yet there is more. The additional actions and normal obstacles not to mention echelons to cover make it a challenging game to play. 

Meat Boy himself is a chunk of bleeding carved flesh who while looking absurd is also kind of cute. Along with him as his sidekick is Bandage Girl. She is composed of Band-Aids. They have a little baby by the name of Nugget. Nugget is kidnapped by the bad Dr. Fetus.

The gamers will have to manipulate the characters to dodge razor-sharp weapons, pointed pikes, poison pits and other mortal dead ends. The game is tough to play and even tougher to watch as the blood, guts and gore fly in every direction.

There will be chainsaws waiting in ambush in this Super Meat Boy Forever game. Also every time the player wins, the next level will be even more difficult to cover. It is an indie game and will be more than welcome on the Nintendo Switch.

Meat Boy will save his baby from the evil Dr. Fetus no matter what and you, the Super Meat Boy Forever gamer, can help him in that.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook