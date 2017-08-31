Cummins Beats Tesla by First Unveiling Electric Semi Truck

Cummins is a major manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines for trucks that were made for the open road. It recently introduced its Class 7 heavy-duty truck cab. This had a leading edge 140 kWh battery which will go into regular circulation two years from now.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

“Cummins has always been an innovator,” stated Congressman Luke Messer. “Today serves as the latest example of how this thriving Indiana business is developing cutting-edge technologies that will shape the manufacturing industry for decades to come. It was an honor to join Cummins today and support the thousands of Hoosiers that work for this great Indiana company.”

The 18,000 pound tractor cab has been named AEOS. This name seeks its inspiration from Greek Mythology. However, it is only for demo purposes currently. Yet the Class 7 model is almost fully ready and it can hook up with and drag a 22 ton trailer behind it.

Having a range of a 100 miles, this big baby is the preferred choice of urban delivery vehicles such as beer and food trucks. Also it is ideal for short-distance trips. The recharging of this electric truck takes an hour at max.

The goal of the company is to take that time span down to just 20 minutes by the time 2020 rolls in. The full-scale production of this truck will begin within two years.

Also an extended range version will be available a year from that date. You could drive 300 miles between charging and save upto 50% in fuel in case of this version. The battery technology found today has its limits though.

“These new technological innovations build on our 100-year legacy of bringing the best solutions to our customers, driving their success and meeting the evolving demands of their industries and markets,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chief Technical Officer, Cummins Inc.

“We will harness our global technical footprint to continue to develop a wide variety of power technologies to bring our customers the choice and solutions that enable their success and contribute to a sustainable future.”

This truck tries to stretch that technology so that it delivers more bang for the buck. An electric powertrain for an 18 wheeler seems a little far-fetched even by today’s standards.

The huge weights and long distances do not allow the process to take place with much smoothness. Thus the feasibility factor needs to be taken into account as well.

Cummins is however looking forward to making battery electronic systems, the components of which it will purchase from an anonymous cell producer. Tesla, its rival, makes its cells at a gigafactory in the state of Nevada.

“As a global power leader for the commercial and industrial customers we serve, with an unmatched service and support network, we are better positioned than any other company to win in new and emerging technologies and in new markets,” said Rich Freeland, Cummins President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We will leverage our deep industry and customer knowledge and our scale advantage to win. Over the past century, our ability to innovate and adapt has fueled our success and we are confident we are on the right path to do it again.”

Cummins seems to have beat Tesla at its own game. According to Forbes, Tesla was to come up with its electric truck soon, but Cummins has engaged in a oneupmanship on Elon Musk’s company. Cummins has made it clear that it is a force to be reckoned with.

The level of creativity of Cummins is what made this prestigious ranking of the company possible in the first place. Cummins has an advantage over its competitors in that it understands its clientele’s needs very well. It is an A-1 manufacturing company with the accompanying record to prove its excellence in this field.