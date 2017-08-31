No matter how safe we are behind the wheel, accidents happen. When they can’t be avoided, the car’s safety equipment takes over to protect the driver and passengers. What kind of tests do they do to ensure these cars are safe in the event of an accident? If you’re looking for a new car this year, what are some of the safest cars to drive off the assembly line in 2017?

Safety Testing Involves Multiple Crashes

The best way to test the safety measures in these cars is to crash them into as many surfaces as possible. This might sound counterintuitive, but by studying how the cars crash, car manufacturers can determine the best way to make them as safe as possible for the people inside.

Before a car design is finalized and sent to production, it’s been through dozens of accidents. It’s been in head on collisions, t-boned, side swiped and struck from every conceivable angle. Many of these tests involve crash test dummies — human analogs equipped with accelerometers and impact meters to determine the kind of injuries that a human being could expect to suffer from such an accident.

Whether backing into a telephone pole or crashing into a parking bollard in front of a store, your car has been tested for it to ensure you have the highest chance possible of walking away from any and every accident.

The Safest Cars of 2017

Now that you know how vigorously they’re tested, what are the safest cars on the market for the 2017 model year? The vehicles on this list meet two different criteria — they’ve got a perfect Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and top ratings from NHTSA or the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica — If you need a minivan to carry your kids, your groceries or the local little league team, the Pacifica has earned a TPS+ rating and a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA, once equipped with the optional front end crash prevention equipment. (Note, this only applies to models manufactured after September 2016.)

2017 Chevy Volt — Get crash safety and epic fuel economy all in one package. The Volt’s hybrid engine can move more than 50 miles just on battery power before the gasoline engine kicks in. Plus it has some of the highest safety ratings on the market today.

2017 Honda Accord — You can’t go wrong with a Honda, especially one that’s got a TPS+ rating with front end crash prevention installed. If you need something a little larger than the Volt coupe, this could be the perfect choice for you.

2017 Audi A3 — You don’t have to sacrifice luxury for safety. The new A3 model has a TPS+ rating and all of the bells and whistles you’d expect to find in an Audi.

2017 BMW 5 Series — BMW has a history of safe and luxurious cars, and the new 5 Series is no different — with the optional front end crash prevention installed, this car earns a TPS+ rating and five stars from the NHTSA.

2017 Toyota RAV4 — If you need a little bit more legroom, the RAV4 has you covered. This SUV has earned a TPS+ rating from IIHS and a five-star overall safety rating.

Whether you’re looking for an SUV to take off road or a simple sedan to get you to and from work every day, there are plenty of highly rated safe cars for you to choose from in this model year. Overall, there are 46 cars, trucks, vans and SUVs that earned the TPS+ rating this year, so you’ve got plenty to choose from!