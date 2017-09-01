 
 

Apple Pay Cash Surfaces In Europe

Apple Pay Cash Surfaces in Europe
Is Apple ready to roll out Apple Pay to Europe this Fall?

Apple just filed a trademark application for Pay Cash in Europe on August 31. The new Apple Pay Cash could make its way to Europe already this fall. With the introduction of iOS 11 Apple has enhanced its mobile payment solution with Apple Pay Cash (only in the US). Apple Pay Cash is a person-to-person payment service in iMessage, to send or receive money from friends or family.

Apple is expected to host the iPhone 2017 keynote on September 12. An announcement of Apple Pay Cash for Europe could be part of the presentation led by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has filed a trademark application at the European Intellectual Property Office for Apple Pay Cash, spotted by Dutch tech news site LetsGoDigital.

The Apple iPhone event is going to launch the new iPhones for 2017, including the first OLED iPhone. The iPhone 8 is going to be the most expensive iPhone ever.

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

