Nintendo Switch SanDisk Memory Cards Unveiled

Mario memory cards are incoming! Nintendo and Western Digital Corporation have formed a global partnership to create Nintendo-licensed memory cards for use in Nintendo Switch video game systems. The microSDXC cards will be available in capacities of 64GB and 128GB and will feature the Nintendo Switch and SanDisk logos.

“Western Digital is a global leader in memory storage, and its SanDisk brand microSD cards are trusted by consumers around the world,” said Tom Prata, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “These new Nintendo-licensed memory cards provide significant additional storage for digital content, and in many retail locations they will be conveniently displayed alongside Nintendo Switch games and accessories.”

Nintendo Switch gives players the option to supplement their system’s built-in storage, depending on how much digital content they choose to download. Ever since Nintendo Switch launched in March, the system has become home to a continually growing library of diverse downloadable games and content. Additional storage enables players to download more digital games and content and take it all on the go. Also, a microSD card will be needed for certain Nintendo Switch games that contain an especially large amount of content and require additional storage for players to enjoy the full experience.

The Nintendo-licensed 64 GB and 128 GB microSDXC SanDisk memory cards will be available at select retail outlets starting in October 2017. While it's neat to find Mario on a memory card package, but once the card is in your Switch you don't see it anymore. It makes no difference if it says Nintendo Switch on it or not. We recommend to find the best deal on a 128 GB microSDXC and go with that one.

GameStop continues to be the online store to offer the Switch online, while other retailers only have very spotty availability. Still, GameStop had to make better offers for the Switch to keep moving inventory.

The Nintendo Switch bundles are now available for $359.99, including a game. There is no fluff bundled, just premium games. Game choices include the new Mario + Rabbids, Zelda and Splatoon 2. Find all five $359.99 priced Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as low as $365 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has said again in a statement on the weekend to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the Holiday season.