SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Flood eBay

The SNES Classic is not released yet, but trading on the new Nintendo classic console has begun on eBay. Resellers are offering SNES Classic pre-orders, which can be tricky for buyers.

As the SNES Classic release is less than 30 days away, eBay is allowing the listing of pre-orders for the SNES Classic. The resell value of the SNES Classic is not settled yet. The eBay offers range from $220 to $500 on direct purchase offers. Auctions appear to peak at $240. The most activity is actually on "PAL" versions of the SNES Classic.

Some overseas resellers know that many Americans also want an EU version of the SNES Classic. Prices are comparable to the US version of the SNES Classic.

As the SNES Classic has not been released yet, we don't believe that paying a $150 premium on a SNES Classic is not a necessary measure right now to secure one of these popular consoles. There will be plenty of opportunities to buy one on release day.

The SNES Classic will appear in stores on September 29 in the United States and Europe. You can find the SNES Classic in stock at retail stores with several services, once the SNES Classic units show up in the inventory systems.

The SNES Classic will also be in stock online at amazon.com and other stores on release day and afterward. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.