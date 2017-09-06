SNES Classic Removed from Walmart Online Store

The SNES Classic Edition was available for pre-order on walmart.com twice. The first time was on the big SNES Classic pre-order day, August 22. Walmart sold out in less than five minutes. The second time on August 26, Walmart offered the SNES Classic under a new product page for pre-order. Now both SNES Classic product pages are gone.

The removal could be a measure against shopping bots. Bots are blamed for the rapid sell out of the pre-orders on August 22. Walmart is for some reason a prime target for shopping bots including the infamous Tai Ding.

We expect that Walmart and other stores will sell the SNES Classic online on release day, September 29. How and on which page Walmart will offer the SNES Classic Edition is now up in the air. It could be a new listing, or Walmart brings back the original SNES Classic page. We will keep monitoring the situation and provide updates as soon as possible.

The SNES Classic will also likely be in stock online at amazon.com and other stores on release day and afterward. Get the free Tracker app and select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

There are now over 800 SNES Classic offers on eBay. Resellers are already trading their pre-orders of the SNES Classic.