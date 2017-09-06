iPhone X Box Surfaces in Dutch Carrier Marketing

iPhone X is one of the possible names for the new OLED iPhone, more commonly referred to as iPhone 8. The new flagship iPhone is tough coming out on the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. This is why iPhone X is a possible choice. Carrier KPN has sent an image of an iPhone X box to our friends at Dutch technology news site LetsGoDigital.

Is KPN just guessing? Or does the largest carrier in the Netherlands know more than we do? We will know for sure next week. Apple will unveil the new iPhone on September 12 in the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple campus.

The iPhone X retail box shown above is photoshopped. The interesting part of that image is just the choice of the name of the new iPhone.

The 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to be the most expensive iPhone in history. For the first time, Apple will adopt an OLED display in an iPhone. Wireless charging and face recognition are supposed to be among the new features found in the iPhone X.

The new iPhone X and iPhone 7S are likely going to be released still this month.