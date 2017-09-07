Nintendo Switch Confirmed to Get Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 on November 28th

Capcom has declared a release date for Resident Evil: Revelations on the Nintendo Switch. It is a horror genre game that tests the survival instincts of the players. It will come to the Switch on November 28th.

Bring horror from the dock to the high seas - Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 28th! pic.twitter.com/WowABihbum— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 6, 2017

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

In a different manner from the PS4 and Xbox One ports, this game will arrive alongside its sequel. It will thus be the first time that a sequel has been revealed on the Switch. This package will have an inclusive game card for the first game.

As for Revelations 2, it will have its own download code. It will cost you $40. The titles may be purchased by players from the Eshop for $20. The game Resident Evil: Revelations began its journey on 3DS about half a decade ago. Then it was transferred to PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and PC the next year.

In this game, you will come face to face with the protagonists who are none other than Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield. These two characters are caught aboard a ship with creatures which resemble zombies. The sequel to this was decided upon in between the arrival of Resident Evil 5 and 6.

Recently, Capcom stated that a Gold Edition will also be released in the future. This will be Resident Evil 7. PS4, Xbox One and PC will be getting the full package on December 12th. The games will be a source of joy and jubilation for gamers everywhere.