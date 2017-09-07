Nintendo Switch Next Pokémon Games will Feature a Higher Level of Expression

It has been over 365 days since Pokemon Go went viral all over the globe. People wandered outside their homes for a change and hunted for virtual monsters. It was a welcome relief from the narcissistic lives led by many folks around the world.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The game became the ultra-social “in” thing among the latest series of trends and fads. Both grown-ups and kids began frequenting parks and public areas to play the Pokemon Go game.

This streak has still not been exhausted since novel characters keep arriving on the platform. 65 million people utilize the Pokemon Go application every month.

The companies behind Pokemon Go know that it is a virtual treasure trove as far as raking in the profits is concerned. Over $2 billion have been earned by the parent firms and this is barely the beginning.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed some new details about future Nintendo Switch Pokémon titles. He said that there is an upcoming Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch console and this game will be a role-playing one to boot.

"With the Switch, we see it as a chance to create Pokémon that goes deeper and with a higher level of expression. As a result, that makes it an extremely important platform," said Ishihara.

A 16 second trailer showed some of the highlights of this game. It will get released sometime next year. Part of the attraction of this game will be the added feature of augmented reality. This technology superimposes virtual characters onto the real world out there.

This scheme is highly suitable for the company which likes to mix reality and fantasy in a complex blend. There will also be voice-activated assistants somewhere in the works. This game will allow the playing of Pokemon in a more realistic and exciting style thereby adrenalizing those gamers who like to give it a go.