 
 

Nintendo Releases Original Secret Star Fox 2 Concept Art

Posted: Sep 7 2017, 6:52am CDT

 

Nintendo has quietly sneaked in some original Star Fox 2 documents. If anyone missed it, it wouldn’t be their fault though. A digital game manual was uploaded about seven days back by the company and it laid out plainly the main characters, gameplay and storyline.

What remained concealed was a link to over a dozen different documents which were buried in the subtext of the game. The game’s evolution could be gauged from all this.

The documents are written in a Japanese script. For those unfamiliar with the linguistic ups and downs of Japanese, they will have to make do with some guesstimates. 

The first few pages seem to explain the buttons and layout among other things. The rest of the pages in between outline the user interface and onscreen activity.

The last couple of pages portray various echelon layouts and ship designs. Some original concept art for Star Fox characters is also there not to mention a dozen concepts for the Arwing space fighter. The mere existence of these documents is in itself nothing short of an incredible thing.

Star Fox 2 was meant to be released for the Super Nintendo Switch but the whole plan was scrapped before 1995. Star Fox 2 will now be included in this month’s SNES Classic hardware.  

The miraculous existence of some of the concept art for the scrapped Super FX Chip shooter was a boon for both the company and the players. This is virtually like seeing how the sausages were made besides eating them after they have been prepared and packaged (so to say).

Some of the designs show quite clearly the joints and wings of the Arwings that form a fundamental part of the game. The ship could apparently convert from one equipped for flight to one meant to tread the ground.

The game is arriving on September 29th and when it comes you will be able to spot the contrast between the design documents and the final prototype.

