All Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles will be Electrified from 2020

The automotive industry is in a revolution presently. The environmental movement and fuel industry fluctuation has played major roles in changing the automatize trends around the world. While several companies are concentrating on feature centric models, other companies are looking ahead of time.

Tesla and BMW has already started to produce and launch electric car models. They have also outlined plans for producing and bringing more efficient and cost effective electric cars in the market in the next decade.

One other company that seems to be taking the leap in the electric vehicles territory is Jaguar. The company is set to host its annual Tech Fest from Friday 8 September to Sunday 10 September at the Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. Tech Fest constitutes of series of debates with a free public exhibition about mobility’s future.

Jaguar announced during the inaugural ceremony for the Tech Fest that they will launch models of Land Rover from 2020 that will be completely electrified. Not only that, Jaguar also outlined a detailed plan in which they explained how they will be modifying the entire range of Land Rover models.

"Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year," said Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar said that they have electrified the iconic E-type model line for the 21st century requirements. Presently, the Jaguar I-PACE Concept SUV is set to launch in the market. The SUV is electrified with a sportscar design and performance capacity.

In addition to the 2020 electrified Land Rovers that Jaguar announced the launch of, the future of Jaguar was also defined. Jaguar said that the company will be dedicated to designing and producing vehicles that are autonomous, electrified and have shared mobility by 2040 and beyond.

Jaguar’s announcement is hailed by automotive enthusiasts. A big competition lies ahead for the company ahead, however. Tesla, BMW and some other companies have already stepped into the electric cars industry. Jaguar will be playing ‘catch-up’ for some time before they can make a place in the market.

Furthermore, Jaguar’s announcement is an alarming news for states that depend on oil market for their budgets. This gradual shift from oil and diesel to electricity for mobility purpose will damage the oil industry.

However, adopting electricity as the resource for transport industry follows government demands of vehicles with reduced carbon footprint. This is a great step towards a cleaner and more efficient automotive industry.