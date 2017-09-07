 
 

Apple And Amazon Step In The Race For James Bond Film Rights

Bond. James Bond.

The name is iconic. It is known worldwide and an immense fan following awaits the next installment of the Bond movie eagerly. Most recently, major activity was observed in the Bond franchise.

After teasing the Bond enthusiasts for almost two years, Daniel Craig confirmed that he will be returning for the next installment of Bond to reprise his role as the iconic MI6 spy.

During the two years of waiting, the fans nominated various stars to become the next Bond. While we all love Daniel Craig as Bond, one thing became apparent. Daniel Craig is not the last Bond and there is an avid demand for the franchise. 

Foreseeing the factor, there has been a great bustle in the production as well. MGM has the original rights to the Bond franchise. We see the roaring lion at the start of each Bond movie. And MGM might continue this trend for long.

The titles that follow the MGM title are always of more importance. Major companies are currently in contention for acquiring the distribution rights for the Bond franchise.

James Bond franchise has untapped potential. Its popularity among fans indicate that it could turn into something huge and global like other franchises like Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and others. 

According to THR, Apple and Amazon has emerged as the newest contenders in the race for acquiring distribution rights. Both digital platforms have proven themselves as major players in the distribution area.

It depends very much on MGM though. It is still questionable whether MGM is selling distribution right or production and content claims as well. Buying the claims will not only affect the distribution of the franchise.

It may also affect the future projects in the franchise and merchandise lines like already established franchises. Rumors are that Apple and Amazon involvement has caused already competing contenders like Warner Bros. to press MGM to close the deal with them.

Sony is also in contention. There contract with MGM reached completion when Spectre was released in 2015. They have been looking to renew it. It is upto MGM to make a final decision for the right price. 

