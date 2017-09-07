LG Unlikely to Supply iPhone OLED Panels to Apple Before 2019

Apple iPhone 8 and further models are reaching for the next in technological edge. The company’s enhancements may not be met with the full enthusiasm that they expect.

However, the innovation keeps on happening. Apple is targeting on installing OLED screens in the new iPhone 8 models and future models. The OLED screens have already been featured in the Apple Watch and it was a success.

So, Apple is very confident with moving ahead and installing their iPhones with the OLED screens as well. There seems to be an issue however. LG was the company that provided Apple with OLED screens for the Apple Watch.

Naturally, Apple turned to LG to provide OLED screen for their future endeavors as well. LG seems to be facing issues with the production of OLED screens on a mass scale.

Reportedly, LG employs vapor deposition machines called ELVESS OLED to create the OLED screen. The machines built by Canon Tokki, have a specialized system that uses patented camera tracking mechanism to lay down pixels with an extremely narrow margin of error.

ELVESS OLED is the machine that is being used by all major producers of OLED screens including Samsung, LG and Sharp.ELVESS OLED can build less than ten units per year. So, it becomes a monopoly of who has more machines.

Samsung seems to have acquired more machines which has set LG on a disadvantage to acquire more units. LG is facing issues in producing the required amount of OLED screens to fulfill the demand by Apple. For now, Samsung is the only provider of the OLED screens that Apple can deal with. LG and Apple have been discussing the situation.

According to a report by AppleInsider, LG will be able to catch up with Apple demands by 2019 hopefully. Hopefully being the operational term. There are no guarantees as Apple plans to design more sets with the OLED screens.

It is possible that the demand for OLED screens will increase over time. So, Samsung is going to be the sole provider of OLED screens to Apple until 2019 at least.