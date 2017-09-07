Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed

Jaguar is holding its annual Tech Fest at the Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts. The Fest is a series of debates and showcases the future of mobility.

As a part of their new electric series, Jaguar outlined their plans for the past, present and future series of vehicles and how they will fit in the electric series.

The show held an inaugural ceremony which featured announcement and reveals by the company. Part of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Jaguar E-Type Zero.

"E-type Zero combines the renowned E-type dynamic experience with enhanced performance through electrification. This unique combination creates a breathtaking driving sensation. Our aim with E-type Zero is to future-proof classic car ownership. We’re looking forward to the reaction of our clients as we investigate bringing this concept to market," said Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

The car design is based on the 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster. It features a cutting-edge electric powertrain enabling 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds. It is the first Jaguar vehicle to have zero emissions. The electric powertrain combined with the beautiful sportscar design sets the car apart immediately.

"In order to seamlessly combine the new electric powertrain of E-type Zero with the dynamic set-up of the original E-type specification, we have limited the vehicle’s power output. We believe this provides the optimum driving experience," added Tim Hannig. TIM HANNIG

The headlights are LED lights for maximum efficiency and XK six-cylinder engine used in the original E-type. The car is a part of Jaguar’s Past improvement project. So, the E-type vehicles that have been released in the past is going to be eligible to install and use the electric powertrain.

Enzo Ferrari has acknowledged the car as “the most beautiful car in the world”. With its sleek design and modern features sets it apart as one of the most beautiful electric cars out there. There is no doubt about that.

The Jaguar E-Type Zero was unveiled along with the Jaguar I-PACE. Jaguar I-PACE is a part of the Present Concept series which will go for sale in 2018.

Both cars will be on display side by side at the Tech Fest which will be open to public from 8 September to 10 September. Jaguar has opened queries about the E-Type Zero on company’s official number and their official website.