 
 

Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed

Posted: Sep 7 2017, 9:39am CDT | by , Updated: Sep 7 2017, 9:42am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
  • Jaguar E-Type Zero Emerges as Most Beautiful Electric Car in the World

Gallery

7 images
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
 

Jaguar E-Type unveiled as the most beautiful electric car in the world with electric powertrain and zero emissions

Jaguar is holding its annual Tech Fest at the Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts. The Fest is a series of debates and showcases the future of mobility.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

As a part of their new electric series, Jaguar outlined their plans for the past, present and future series of vehicles and how they will fit in the electric series.

The show held an inaugural ceremony which featured announcement and reveals by the company. Part of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Jaguar E-Type Zero.

"E-type Zero combines the renowned E-type dynamic experience with enhanced performance through electrification. This unique combination creates a breathtaking driving sensation. Our aim with E-type Zero is to future-proof classic car ownership. We’re looking forward to the reaction of our clients as we investigate bringing this concept to market," said Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

The car design is based on the 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster. It features a cutting-edge electric powertrain enabling 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds. It is the first Jaguar vehicle to have zero emissions. The electric powertrain combined with the beautiful sportscar design sets the car apart immediately.

"In order to seamlessly combine the new electric powertrain of E-type Zero with the dynamic set-up of the original E-type specification, we have limited the vehicle’s power output. We believe this provides the optimum driving experience," added Tim Hannig. TIM HANNIG

The headlights are LED lights for maximum efficiency and XK six-cylinder engine used in the original E-type. The car is a part of Jaguar’s Past improvement project. So, the E-type vehicles that have been released in the past is going to be eligible to install and use the electric powertrain.

Enzo Ferrari has acknowledged the car as “the most beautiful car in the world”. With its sleek design and modern features sets it apart as one of the most beautiful electric cars out there. There is no doubt about that.

The Jaguar E-Type Zero was unveiled along with the Jaguar I-PACE. Jaguar I-PACE is a part of the Present Concept series which will go for sale in 2018.

Both cars will be on display side by side at the Tech Fest which will be open to public from 8 September to 10 September.  Jaguar has opened queries about the E-Type Zero on company’s official number and their official website.

Gallery

7 images
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed
Jaguar E-Type Zero EV Revealed

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook