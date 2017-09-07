Jaguar Reveals on-Demand Autonomous Future-Type Concept

Jaguar is set to open their Tech Fest to the public from September 8 to September 10. Before that, the automotive company held an inaugural meeting.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

During the inaugural ceremony, they introduced the Jaguar concept for past vehicles, present endeavors and their Future-Type Concept line which is set to feature from 2040 and beyond.

While explaining the Future-Type Concept at the inaugural ceremony, they explained that the line will go operational as a future line from Jaguar.

The Future-Type Concept vision consists of on-demand autonomous vehicles. The company explained that the autonomous vehicles are not going to be entirely automated but semi-autonomous especially for those who love the thrill of driving.

The system will mostly consist of a smart, automated steering wheel called ‘Sayer’. Sayer will be a completely incorporated system,an advanced HMI system that will keep you connected to your world from your home and car. It will be a fully built Artificial Intelligence (AI) system.

Users will be able to communicate with Sayer and augment day to day function. Sayer can play your music, unlock your car, set your room temperature, and so much more. It is going to be portable so it can operate anywhere and everywhere.

"FUTURE-TYPE offers an insight into the potential for driving and car ownership in the future. It’s part of our vision for how a luxury car brand could continue to be desirable, in a more digital and autonomous age," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar.

"Our FUTURE-TYPE Concept is an advanced research project looking at how we can ensure an on-demand Jaguar will appeal to customers in 2040 and beyond. Whether it’s commuting to work, autonomously collecting children from school or enjoying driving yourself on the weekend in the countryside, if there’s a choice of on-demand cars driving around city streets, we need to ensure customers desire our 24/7 service over our competitors."

The new cars in the Future-Type Concept has a visionary design with innovative narrow-body and semi-tandem 2+1 seating to optimize urban driving & parking. A completely autonomous vehicle line is not far from question.

The Future-Type Concept vision will be showcased at the Tech Fest to the Jaguar and automotive enthusiasts. Representatives of the company will answer your questions and discuss the possibilities.

Many have criticized Jaguar for playing catch-up with Tesla and BMW for stepping into electric cars territory. However the Future-Type Concept predicts that they are looking far ahead of the curve and working towards a goal.

"Today, Jaguar offers customers a dynamic, emotional experience. Whether it’s the exhilarating way they drive, the way they sound, the iconic design or the connection drivers feel with the road, customers tell us that their Jaguar makes them feel special," added Ian Callum.

"With the FUTURE-TYPE we’ve been investigating how we can keep this emotional connection in a future world where people may choose not to own a car, or when a Jaguar is an autonomous, on-demand vehicle, In a future age of on-demand services and car sharing, our research shows there will still be a place for luxury and premium experiences – and enjoying the drive. People will still want to travel in style and comfort, while the growth of car sharing actually increases the opportunity for people to experience what a Jaguar has to offer, even if they chose not to own one."