Hottest Holiday Toys 2017 Revealed by ToysRUs

ToysRUs unveiled its 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List on September 7. The top 20 hottest toys of the Holidays 2017 include the Hatchimals Surprise, PAW Patrol Sea Patroller, Nintendo Switch, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder.

"At Toys"R"Us, it's serious business deciding which toys make the cut and end up on our Holiday Hot Toy List, " said Ariana Gentry, Toys"R"Us President of Play. "Not only is this year's list filled with ultra-hot and kid-approved gifts – but I can personally say that each of these toys are super FUN to play with!"

The highlights of TRU's toy list are for sure the not yet fully revealed Hatchimals Suprise and WowWee's Fingerlings.

Nintendo's SNES Classic has made in the extended 50 hottest toys at Toysrus.com/HotToys. Find the top 20 Holiday 2017 toys listed below.

ToysRUs Hot 20 Toys of 2017

3-in-1 Sports Zone from Little Tikes®

Baby So Sweet 16-Inch Nursery Doll from Toys"R"Us® (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

Coco Interactive Guitar from Mattel® (Available beginning October 1, 2017)

Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery from Just Play™

Fingerlings™ from WowWee™ (Unicorn Gigi available only at Toys"R"Us)

FURREAL ROARIN' IVORY, THE PLAYFUL TIGER from HASBRO (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning November 1, 2017)

Glimmies Glimtern from Just Play™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

Hatchimals Surprise from Spin Master™ (Available beginning October 6, 2017)

Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Batbot Xtreme from Fisher-Price®

L.O.L Surprise™ Big Surprise from MGA Entertainment® (Available beginning September 29, 2017)

NERF RIVAL NEMESIS MXVII-10K Blaster from HASBRO

Nintendo Switch™ with Gray Joy-Con™ from Nintendo

Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards™ Magical Fairy Wand Fairy Princess Fern from Cepia LLC

Oonies™ Mega Starter Pack from Moose Toys™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

PAW Patrol Sea Patroller from Spin Master™

Pikmi Pops™ Surprise! Jumbo Plush from Moose Toys™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

Power Wheels Boomerang from Fisher-Price® (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord from Bandai™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

Project Mc2™ Smart Pixel Purse from MGA Entertainment®

Shimmer and Shine™ Magical Light-Up Genie Palace from Fisher-Price® (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

