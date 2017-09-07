 
 

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017 Revealed By ToysRUs

Posted: Sep 7 2017, 12:19pm CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017 Revealed by ToysRUs
 

ToysRUs released the highly anticipated 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List.

ToysRUs unveiled its 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List on September 7. The top 20 hottest toys of the Holidays 2017 include the Hatchimals Surprise, PAW Patrol Sea Patroller, Nintendo Switch, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

"At Toys"R"Us, it's serious business deciding which toys make the cut and end up on our Holiday Hot Toy List, " said Ariana Gentry, Toys"R"Us President of Play. "Not only is this year's list filled with ultra-hot and kid-approved gifts – but I can personally say that each of these toys are super FUN to play with!"

The highlights of TRU's toy list are for sure the not yet fully revealed Hatchimals Suprise and WowWee's Fingerlings.

Nintendo's SNES Classic has made in the extended 50 hottest toys at Toysrus.com/HotToys. Find the top 20 Holiday 2017 toys listed below.

ToysRUs Hot 20 Toys of 2017

    3-in-1 Sports Zone from Little Tikes®

    Baby So Sweet 16-Inch Nursery Doll from Toys"R"Us® (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

    Coco Interactive Guitar from Mattel® (Available beginning October 1, 2017)

    Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery from Just Play™

    Fingerlings™ from WowWee™ (Unicorn Gigi available only at Toys"R"Us)

    FURREAL ROARIN' IVORY, THE PLAYFUL TIGER from HASBRO (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning November 1, 2017)

    Glimmies Glimtern from Just Play™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

    Hatchimals Surprise from Spin Master™ (Available beginning October 6, 2017)

    Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Batbot Xtreme from Fisher-Price®

    L.O.L Surprise™ Big Surprise from MGA Entertainment® (Available beginning September 29, 2017)

    NERF RIVAL NEMESIS MXVII-10K Blaster from HASBRO

    Nintendo Switch™ with Gray Joy-Con™ from Nintendo

    Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards™ Magical Fairy Wand Fairy Princess Fern from Cepia LLC

    Oonies™ Mega Starter Pack from Moose Toys™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

    PAW Patrol Sea Patroller from Spin Master™

    Pikmi Pops™ Surprise! Jumbo Plush from Moose Toys™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

    Power Wheels Boomerang from Fisher-Price® (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

    Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord from Bandai™ (Available only at Toys"R"Us)

    Project Mc2™ Smart Pixel Purse from MGA Entertainment®

    Shimmer and Shine™ Magical Light-Up Genie Palace from Fisher-Price® (Available only at Toys"R"Us beginning October 1, 2017)

As in past years, I4U News will provide extensive guides and coverage of the Holiday shopping season and Black Friday. This year, Holiday shoppers can use our new The Tracker App to get their hands on hard to find items including the hottest toys.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

SNES Classic Pre-order: This is How the SNES Classic Presale Went Down

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook