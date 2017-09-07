 
 

SNES Classic Listed At ToysRUs Online Store

Posted: Sep 7 2017, 12:29pm CDT

 

toysrus.com has finally a SNES Classic page.

As part of the release of the Top 50 Hottest Holiday toys of 2017, ToysRUs has started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic. The toy retailer has not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order. The company announced last month to start selling the SNES Classic edition on September 29.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The SNES Classic listing can be found on this page on toysrus.com. The Tracker app will soon start to monitor the ToysRUs listing and will send out notifications once the SNES Classic is in stock at ToysRUs.

The development team of the online inventory tracking app is right now revising the notification system. The app has hit a scalability problem due to its popularity. A new version of the app is aimed to resolve the issues and is set to be released next week.

Most people get the free Tracker app to get alerted when the SNES Classic is in stock online. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

There are now over 800 SNES Classic offers on eBay. Resellers are already trading their pre-orders of the SNES Classic.

Updated: 2017-09-07 12:25:10pm

Comments

