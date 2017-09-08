Only Zelda Nintendo Switch Bundles Available at GameStop Online

The only online store that continues to offer the Nintendo Switch on a continuous basis gamestop.com. The video game retailer offered low priced $359.99 Nintendo Switch bundles last week. These are gone now, and the three new bundles sell for $399.99 each.

All three Nintendo Switch bundles feature the Zelda game and additional accessories. The current Nintendo Switch packages ship by September 22 listed on gamestop.com.

GameStop is also still offering to check your local store for inventory of the stand alone $299.99 Nintendo Switch console from the online listings. GameStop enabled inventory checking for the unbundled consoles last week.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $365 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season.