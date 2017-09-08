 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is In Stock At Walmart Stores Today

Starting Friday, Walmart exclusively offers the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle in stores across America.

Walmart secured the exclusive rights to sell the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle in the United States. The special edition Nintendo Switch was available online at walmart.com last month. Today, Walmart stores are stocking the $379.99 Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle.

There are about 5,000 Walmart stores in the United States. Walmart did not reveal in the statement we received, how many units each store will have in stock.

The Nintendo Switch bundle includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a fresh carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. The Splatoon 2 Switch is not crazy popular. If the game would be free, it would be another story.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The Tracker app notified its users several times this week about the availability of $299.99 Nintendo Switch stock at bestbuy.com.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $365 on Amazon's marketplace.

GameStop is right now offering Nintendo Switch bundles featuring Zelda and accessories online. These bundles ship by September 22.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. 

