L.A. Noire Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One on November 14

Rockstar Games has decided upon a novel version of the super duper detective thriller L.A. Noire. This will be released on November 14th, 2017.

Termed L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, it will consist of a number of selective cases taken from the original game which will have been rebuilt for the VR experience. The game is based around the sordid and ultra-cruel times that were the 1940s in Los Angeles.

The veteran and detective, Cole Phelps, does his best to fight crime in the context of this game. While each goal achieved by Phelps brings him closer to victory, it also increases the difficulty level for him in the long run.

Some of the interesting plots around which the criminality of that era revolves are presented in their lurid details. There is some wild action that will raise the heartbeat of the gamers. It is all in all a highly interactive experience.

The game is suitable for the HTC Vive. The level of immersion and realistic action are such that they inspire the players to keep on playing this game.

As you enter the persona of Detective Phelps, you enter seven cases built for solving and fighting crime. There are clutching, exploring and handling moves which you can employ as the protagonist.

The good detective also uses his notebook to jot down varioius clues which help him in his crime-fighting sequences. Among some of the additional moves included in this game are: steering cars, changing radio stations and firing weapons from inside vehicles.

There are actually four new versions of L.A. Noire which are coming out on November 14th. Besides the original version for HTC Vive, which contains seven cases, there is one intended for the Nintendo Switch. This consists of the total original game.

There is also some extra downloadable content. There is even a Joy-Con mode somewhere in the subtext of this game and gyroscope-based motion controls. Then the HD rumble and broad camera angles make for a panoramic view. There are also two versions for PS4 and Xbox One.

The visual true-to-life features and fidelity-to-reality furthermore ensure that this game can’t be beat. The dark and sinister criminal underworld of 1940s L.A. has been captured with a high degree of authenticity as anyone playing this game will find out.