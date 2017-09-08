 
 

Nintendo President Can’t Supply Enough Switch Units For This Holiday Season

Nintendo plans on selling ten million units of the Switch game unit this year. Yet there are hitches and glitches along the way. For one thing, the supply may run out by the time the holiday season gets underway. This will be nothing short of catastrophic.

The President and CEO of Nintendo America, Reggie Fils-Aime, declared this fear regarding the company’s sales during Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Although the demand is high and the supply chain is sufficient, there may lie problems ahead for the company as the holiday season comes and consumers start their shopping sprees. 

Whether the units will be enough for the winter season was a moot point. It was something the company was cogitating on. The President spoke of how Nintendo was not just about game consoles. It was a entertainment company as well.

Take Super Mario Run. It had been downloaded 150 million times by consumers. The profits raked in by the company thanks to this game were enormous.

Nintendo had also hooked up with other giants such as Universal Studios in order to widen its domain. Traditional gaming was a genre that was old hat. 

The company had placed all its cards on the table and was now facing an overall inventory of its profits and losses. A good example of a huge loss would be its 1993 movie Super Mario Bros. which got a low rating in the reviews.

Nintendo was being careful with reference to nascent technologies such as VR too. Meanwhile, as far as AR or augmented reality was concerned, it had a lot of good luck with that. 

