NBA 2K18 Nintendo Switch Users Won't Be Able To Face Scan At Launch

Posted: Sep 8 2017, 6:16am CDT

 

NBA 2K18 will not get a Face Recognition Facility at the Time of its Launch on the Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been a facility which has been existent since March. However, lesser versions of its games are extant on PS4 and Xbox One. Many auxiliary features are getting delayed debuts as well on the Switch.

Take the face scanning option on NBA 2K18. It is an example of just such a delayed feature. This feature allows fans of the game to take a picture of themselves after having their faces scanned on their mobile gadgets.

This facial recognition is then shifted to the console for the MyPlayer/MyCareer mode. This has been the most spectacular mode for NBA aficionados since many years.

While the app went into operation on Wednesday, at present it is in synch mode with PS4, Xbox Live and Steam. A quadrant is lacking in the list of options which will be restored by the Switch once the appropriate technology is there.

A confirmed date for the Switch compatibility has not been given so far. It is hoped that it won’t take too long as it did in case of NBA Playgrounds. Although the two games have different developers, a delay in the case of NBA 2K18 will be a sad thing if it occurs.   

