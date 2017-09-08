 
 

The Binding Of Isaac: Afterbirth+ For Nintendo Switch Is Now Available In EU

Posted: Sep 8 2017, 6:38am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is currently available in Europe on the Switch in both a physical and a digital prototype. Two free-of-cost sticker sheets and a brief old school style manual are also available among the various paraphernalia.

The game is actually a chaotic RPG shooter which tracks a cute renegade named Isaac through his adventures. After he escapes from the clutches of his mother, who wants to offer him as a sacrifice to her deity, Isaac goes on a quest in search of his identity. 

Isaac discovers treasure troves and kills weird monsters. There are over 600 different trinkets worth collecting in this game. The total number of characters are more than a dozen.

Over 180 enemies lie hidden in ambush and the head honchos are 90 in number. This game will be coming to PS4 pretty soon. The developer Nicalis confirmed a release date for the 19th of September in North America.

News is lacking concerning a European release. The PS4 trailer video clip says it all. This is a very interesting game and it will wow the gamer crowd till they have had their fill of the thrilling hormone known as adrenaline. 

