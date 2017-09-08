 
 

NeuroVoider Is Now Available On Nintendo Switch Version EShop

Posted: Sep 8 2017

 

NeuroVoider is a facility which is already available on PS4, PC and Xbox One. Now though it has arrived on the Nintendo Switch platform too. It is currently on sale at the e-Shop.

The duo stick shooter RPG is basically all about some rapid speed action. You may play solo or in synch with a couple of pals (upto four actually). The choice of adventure is yours to make in this futuristic game of cyber dimensions. 

In the context of this game, robots seem to have won the battle and are busy celebrating the end of mankind as we know it. There are hardly a few brains left behind which are fighting tooth and nail against the robots.

They have guns at their disposal to blast away the machinery of the evil robotic entities. The destroyed remains of these robots are used to make more weapons in order to kill off even more of them and their kind.

The ultimate aim is the vanquishing of the ultra-evil NeuroVoider which will thereby end the war forever. The game contains: exciting content and hidden dangers, lots of enemies to destroy, the spoils of war, giant head honchos and an upbeat musical track. Also Joy-Con and Pro Controller modes will be available in the context of this game.

