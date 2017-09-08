BMW i5 EV Saloon Debuts at the Frankfurt Motor Show

The third model in BMW’s repertoire is an electric car in the “i” brand series. The revealing of this novel concept car will take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show which is set to occur within seven days or so.

A photograph from a promotional video shows the vehicle to be quite a stunner. Some early patents were meant for this selfsame car. According to AutoCar, this model will bear the i5 label and it will go into serious production mode by the time the year 2021 comes along.

A series of 25 plug-in hybrid and solely electric vehicles will be introduced by the chairman of the car company. This will all be an accompaniment to the unveiling of the best model of BMW. Twelve of the models that will get displayed in 2021 will be solely electric.

This is indeed a remarkable step in the evolution of BMW in the stakes as an e-mobility company. The car is a work of wonder which shows everyone how a four door, totally electric vehicle ought to look like. The future beckons with a seductive finger in case of this ultimate male symbol of bravado and beauty.

The i5 is one among four other electric vehicles which will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The other cars besides it consist of a Mini, an X3 and an iNext. The i5 is still a best-kept secret of sorts just days before its unveiling. It is slated to have a four door notchback style as far as saloons go.

Over five individuals could ride in this spacious vehicle. The mileage extends from 311 to 435 miles. The model which will launch in 2021 will have a fifth generation electric battery system in its midst.

This novel arrangement will mean that a giant step in energy storage and total range will have been accomplished. The i3 will be no comparison for this vehicular vision of the vanguard times.

Autonomous driving technology will feature in the works. A top-down approach will be implemented in case of this latest technology. Meanwhile BMW’s 100th anniversary is all set to take place this year.

It will be celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and show. BMW’s shift to EVs is a step in the right direction. It could make the company even richer in the future provided it plays its cards right.