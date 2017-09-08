 
 

Brabus Reveals AMG E63-based Brabus 700 At The Frankfurt Motor Show

Posted: Sep 8 2017, 8:22am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Brabus Reveals AMG E63-based Brabus 700 at the Frankfurt Motor Show
  • Brabus Reveals Mercedes AMG E63-based Brabus 700 at the Frankfurt Motor Show
 

Brabus reveals the new and amped-up Brabus 700 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and it is faster and better than it ever was

The Frankfurt Motor Show is scheduled for next week. It is the center of all the exciting news in the automotive world. Companies are unveiling and announcing new projects and cars. Brabus is one of the companies who have selected the show for their big Brabus 700 reveal.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

This comes after the Brabus 900 reveal which has been amped up for super speed and ultimate design. Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700 is the improved and amped up version of the previous car. It is not a proper Mercedes but known as Brabus 700.

The new Brabus 700 now boasts outputs up to 515kW and 950Nm with a performance kit fitted to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.Brabus has implemented new aero parts to ensure a stable ride. These include a new front spoiler lip, a rear spoiler, and a diffuser insert for the rear bumper.

The 700 is set with aero properties which have been improved with a front lip spoiler that attaches to the existing bumper. There is also a rear spoiler and diffuser insert out back.

Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” forged wheels are tailor-made Brabus wheels of diameter up to 21-inches which are suitable for the 700.Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700 interior is set out with a custom design which features a “virtually endless” range of color options and special request design capability.

This car reveal comes with the exciting news that they will also build a 700 Wagon that’ll make the run to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds, just a tenth slower than the sedan. Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700; sedan and Wagon have the limit top speed of 300 km/h.

The company is also working on a ‘Vmax Unit’ which will increase top speed by a yet to be announced margin. Brabus 700 based on the Mercedes E 63 boasts fuel consumption; city at 11.7 l/100 km, highway at 7.6 l/100 km, and combined at 9.1 l/100 km. Brabus700 has a combined CO2 emissionsat 207 g/km, with class deficiency.

Brabus says the 700 can be ordered as an already-built car, or it can convert a current Mercedes E 63 to Brabus 700 spec in stages or completely. Brabus is the most recent edition in the lineup. Brabus has also given confidence to fans that they will be revealing more cars soon as well.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is in Stock at Walmart Stores Today

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is in Stock at Walmart Stores Today

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook