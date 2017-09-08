Brabus Reveals AMG E63-based Brabus 700 at the Frankfurt Motor Show

The Frankfurt Motor Show is scheduled for next week. It is the center of all the exciting news in the automotive world. Companies are unveiling and announcing new projects and cars. Brabus is one of the companies who have selected the show for their big Brabus 700 reveal.

This comes after the Brabus 900 reveal which has been amped up for super speed and ultimate design. Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700 is the improved and amped up version of the previous car. It is not a proper Mercedes but known as Brabus 700.

The new Brabus 700 now boasts outputs up to 515kW and 950Nm with a performance kit fitted to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.Brabus has implemented new aero parts to ensure a stable ride. These include a new front spoiler lip, a rear spoiler, and a diffuser insert for the rear bumper.

The 700 is set with aero properties which have been improved with a front lip spoiler that attaches to the existing bumper. There is also a rear spoiler and diffuser insert out back.

Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” forged wheels are tailor-made Brabus wheels of diameter up to 21-inches which are suitable for the 700.Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700 interior is set out with a custom design which features a “virtually endless” range of color options and special request design capability.

This car reveal comes with the exciting news that they will also build a 700 Wagon that’ll make the run to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds, just a tenth slower than the sedan. Mercedes-AMG-E63-based-Brabus-700; sedan and Wagon have the limit top speed of 300 km/h.

The company is also working on a ‘Vmax Unit’ which will increase top speed by a yet to be announced margin. Brabus 700 based on the Mercedes E 63 boasts fuel consumption; city at 11.7 l/100 km, highway at 7.6 l/100 km, and combined at 9.1 l/100 km. Brabus700 has a combined CO2 emissionsat 207 g/km, with class deficiency.

Brabus says the 700 can be ordered as an already-built car, or it can convert a current Mercedes E 63 to Brabus 700 spec in stages or completely. Brabus is the most recent edition in the lineup. Brabus has also given confidence to fans that they will be revealing more cars soon as well.