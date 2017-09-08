Kia Proceed Concept Revealed Ahead of 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show is just around the corner. Automotive enthusiasts will be travelling to Frankfurt to see the best and the latest offerings of automotive world. Among them is the Kia Proceed Concept which Kia has been revealed ahead of the debut of the car at the event.

Designed and assembled just 500 meters away from where it will be unveiled, the Kia Proceed Concept is the embodiment of what the new c’eed line will be like. The design, the features and the efficiency of the vehicle indicates what the Kia drivers can expect from this new line of Kia Proceed Concept.

Kia Proceed Concept is featuring some of the familiar traits iconic to Kia Vehicles. That includes; the‘tiger nose’ grille, the sculpted ‘island’ bonnet, the castellated windscreen, the full-length roof glazing, and Kia’s inimitable mix of curvaceous sheet metal and taut creases. Other than that, however, there have been a lot of new developments.

The body of the Proceed Concept has been reimagined and redesigned entirely to match with the expectations of the Proceed generation drivers. The extended hot hatch design retains the athletic look of the car.

The new designed has been developed to enhance the confident roofline, well-built proportions and solid footprint hint at its outright agility. Distinct design cues compliment the design of the profile of the car.

Some of the new design improvements include, dynamic window frame that follows the roofline to the rear tailgate. The bodywork of the car has a ‘Sharkblade’ in the bodywork, complete with GT logo.

The lateral strakes amplify the Proceed Concept’s slim waistline and enhance the rear of the car as well. Proceed Concept runs on six-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, which is 20 inches in diameter each. The lightwork of the car has also become a distinct feature of the car.

The daytime running lights are already iconic to Kia drivers. Furthermore, the ‘Luminline’ feature gives the Proceed Concept an extra edge. Lumiline is an illuminated outline of the car’s glasshouse that meets drivers as they approach the car. It is a great development in nocturnal visual identification for the drivers.

The Proceed Concept is finished with the ‘Lava Red’ which constitutes of multiple hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver, and red-tinted lacquer for a glossy, lustrous paint finish.

The car will go on display on 12 September during the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on the Kia stand, located in Hall 9 of the Frankfurt Messe exhibition center.