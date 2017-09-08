Lumo is Coming to Nintendo Switch This October

The Developer Triple Eh? Ltd and Publisher Rising Star Games hooked up to show the world what they had in the way of content with the game Lumo. This game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in October 2017. The particular edition of Lumo will be getting both a digital and a physical introduction.

Thus these will be incorporated into PS4 and PS Vita. Currently it is a moot point whether this game will be getting any exclusive or special features which many games on the Nintendo Switch tend to get.

A Switch version of the game was aired as a rumor by Gareth Noyce earlier on in 2017. He happens to be one of the distinguished devolopers of the game. A teaser trailer has arrived in tow as well.

In the 80s, a game maker announced several titles such as Knight Lore and Alien 8 not to mention Head Over Heels. Now with Lumo on the horizon, it seems the isometric game platform genre is getting its very own retroactive revolution in the making.

The golden era of video games were of course the 80s and 90s, the former a decade of greed and the latter one of nihilism. Yet with games such as Lumo, there lie interactive worlds just waiting to unfold in the future times as well.