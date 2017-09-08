Watch Nintendo Switch Trailer of Double Dragon IV

Among retro games that have been introduced on the Nintendo Switch there is one titled Double Dragon IV. This is a beat-the-crap-out-of-the-enemy style game which the eager players will love to manipulate in the confines of their living rooms.

The game could be handled in TV Mode and Tabletop Mode as well. Thus it can be played in a versatile manner. If you want to play it on a solo basis then the Handheld Mode is suitable for you.

It will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 7th. The price tag is almost $7. PS4 and PC also have this game on their platforms. This game has the edge when it comes to wacky gameplay and cool graphics.

The narrative bears an uncanny resemblance to the 80s and 90s which were the heyday of video games. If you want the game, head for the eShop since it will be available there pretty soon.