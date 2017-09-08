BMW Presents MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept at IAA Cars 2017 Show in Frankfurt

The annual IAA Cars Show for 2017 is scheduled to take place this month in Frankfurt. BMW has chosen the event to present their latest MINI as the John Cooper Works GP concept in honor of the automaker’s Monte Carlo success on the rally track about 50 years go. The design boasts a dynamic flair with a driving performance fit for road and track.

The new John Cooper Works GP concept has a low-to-the-road figure. The add-on elements to the frame accentuate the smooth structure. The front end is complimented with large air intake and perfectly molded air deflectors which gives a highlighted track view focus of the hot-hatch.

The center of the front end has an iconic design cues which include elliptical headlights and hexagonal radiator grille. In addition, elements like the Power-dome with enhanced air scoop in the bonnet, the hexagonal honeycomb radiator grille, and air intakes in the front apron adds to the car’s sporting appearance.

The car has wide-track wheel arches that enable top-level handling, and cornering at high speeds. The front of the apron is all-carbon-fibre construction. The carbon lining reduces the car’s weight. The carbon matting is visible and presented with a high-gloss paint finish, with a red hexagon graphic.

Carbon-fibre side skirts provide the body with its lowest edge. The MINI travels on 19-inch racetrack lightweight wheels in classical multi-spoke design. The car has narrowing windows which the merge into rising shoulder-line to create a wedge like design from the side view.

The back of the John Cooper Works GP hones on the use of forms used in the front end and the flanks. Air channeling elements are bordering the large surfaces. LED rear lights are positioned to highlight the car’s rear dynamic focus.

The interior of the car brings the John Cooper Works GP back to its core elements. A pair of low-mounted bucket seats with five-point belts, and a cleanly-designed instrument panel are held together in a roll cage.

A digital instrument cluster and head-up display help put the driving situation up front and clear. The driver-car interaction is digital in the car with a touch-control adjustment of suspension settings. MINI toggle switches with a start / stop button provide a bridge between the digital and analogue worlds.

The car has been given the number ‘0059’ which is a reference to the year the classic MINI was born: 1959. The car is finished with contrasts in red metallic paint, with orange on the inside of the rims, and the GP logo highlight the wheel design. Elsewhere, red metallic and orange accentuate the prominent feature of the car.