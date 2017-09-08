iPhone 8 – everything about the next flagship of Apple

2017 is without doubt one of the most significant years in its history, specifically due to the tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs’ brainchild, the iPhone. As is the custom with Apple, new iPhone models each year announced within the first few weeks of September, which is right now. A company that develops smartphones that feature state-of-the-art technology will surely develop something even beyond their own regular standards for something as significant as the tenth anniversary of one of its greatest flagships. And as we all expected, Apple has done exactly that. Here is everything that you can expect iPhone 8 to be, as described by the numerous leaks and rumors that hit the online platforms all over the world.

Design:

iPhone 8’s one of the most anticipated design features that have never been seen before in any of the previous iPhone models is the edge-to-edge display. But the presence of an edge-to-edge display means that the display screen will cover more surface of the body, instead of increasing the size of the body. So, iPhone 8 will be arriving in a size that will be perfect for hand-handling and carrying, with a screen almost as large as the Plus edition of the current iPhone offering. (iPhone 7 Plus)

The rear:

The design of the body suggests that the lens alignment of the dual-lens camera at the back of the iPhone 8 will be vertical (instead of the horizontal as seen in iPhone 7 Plus), and both the lenses will be stabilized by OIS. There is no evidence of a dedicated Touch ID sensor at the rear side of the device (according to most of the leaked designs). Since iPhone 8 will not be featuring a physical home button, we can safely assume that Apple came through with the production of its in-screen Touch ID technology.

The front:

There is a lot going on in the front side of the upcoming flagship of Apple. The edge-to-edge display is just a starter. What is more stunning (and highly overlooked), is that the display stretches out to the top two corners of the screen, with a gap in the center for the front camera and various sensors. I for one, find it very impressive. Next most noticeable change at the front side of the iPhone 8 is the physical absence of the iconic home button that we have seen in every single iPhone model prior to the iPhone 8. Rumors are that the display on iPhone 8 has a reserved space for a “function bar”, which carries the virtual home button along with a bunch of other tasks.

Color schemes:

iPhone 8 is rumored to arrive in three color options: the white, the black, and the copper. The copper color scheme is said to be coming in a champagne gold hue. A few reliable sources have also claimed that iPhone 8 will not be available in the famous “Rose Gold” color, and the copper color scheme will be officially named “Blush Gold”.

Software features:

Apple is expected to also reveal the first stable version of iOS 11 with the arrival of iPhone 8. Safe to say that iPhone 8 will arrive with iOS 11 as the stock operating system. iOS 11 is the gateway to several new features in the devices that will support this new operating system, many of these features will be brighter in iPhone 8.

Unlocking Mechanisms:

With the removal of a physical home button, it becomes a concern of how will a user activate the screen. Apple tackled this hurdle impressively with a new feature in iPhone 8 that will activate the screen automatically when the device is lifted. But that’s not the best of the unlocking mechanisms. The best one is the in-screen Touch ID sensor.

Apple successfully patented the technology around the start of 2017 that uses special infrared sensors inside the display LEDs that will be able to scan a fingerprint placed on the area of the screen above. The way most of the rumors are describing it is that the infrared sensors are placed at the lower part of the screen, so only the lower part of the screen will be able to scan the fingerprint.

Apple is also rumored to have fitted infrared sensors along with a 3D camera to implement one of the fastest means of unlocking the screen: facial recognition. References to this technology were found in the firmware of Apple’s HomePod speakers. iPhone 8 will also feature a wireless charging feature. It will be a huge sigh of relief for the users who wish to listen to music via their wired headphones while their iPhone is charging.

Wireless charging in iPhone 8 rumored to be limited to standard 7.5W:

We are growing closer and closer the big day when iPhone 8 is revealed behind the curtains and everyone gets to see what the new device has in store. But the buildup of the excitement of Apple’s most significant flagship also fans the flames of rumor furnaces. We know that iPhone 8 is among the first devices by Apple which feature the wireless charging technology.

The latest report suggests that the wireless charging in iPhone 8 will be limited to 7.5W instead of the faster 15W like the android competitors of iPhone are offering currently. To put it in more simple words, even if you charge the iPhone 8 with a Qi-compatible charger, the charger speed will be considerably slower than the ones in current flagships of tech giants like Samsung.

The information is from a very reliable source, but let’s not get hopeless just yet. Either Apple has a bigger picture painted out for us, or this report isn’t authentic. Because let’s face it, we can’t believe the fact that Apple will be willing to give such a huge edge to its competitors in form of this incapability of iPhone 8 to fast-charge.

Release date and cost:

Rumors surfaced a while ago that iPhone 8 will be facing production delays, but Apple has dismissed that. Which means that iPhone 8 will be released within this month, as per the custom.

A huge lineup of new and unmatched technologies and software upgrades will obviously not go for cheap. iPhone 8 is going to be the most expensive iPhone in the history, with a price tag that could easily hit the $1,000 price mark.