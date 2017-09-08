SNES Classic Gets a Spiffy Fighting Commander Controller from Hori

Video game accessory maker Hori has created a special Fighting Commander controller for the SNES Classic Edition. The wireless controller features a ton of buttons to up your game play of the classic titles found on the SNES Classic and Super Famicom Editions.

The controller allows to slow down games by trigger pause and start commands. The A, B, X, Y, L, R can be configured for auto fire with up to 24 times per second.

Hori celebrates with this beast of a controller its 50th anniversary. So far the Hori Fight Commander for the SNES Classic is only offered in Japan. Amazon.jp offered the controller for 2,678 Yen. The release on October 5. Apparently, Amazon Japan has sold out, but several stores offer the controller for pre-order on amazon.jp with higher prices. We don't know yet if Hori will release the Fighting Commander controller for the SNES Classic in the United States.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

There are now over 800 SNES Classic offers on eBay. Resellers are already trading their pre-orders of the SNES Classic.