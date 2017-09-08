Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 event set for 5th of October

A lot of chains have been set into action and we are close to the time when suddenly powerful new beasts start being revealed by the manufacturers.

Samsung has Galaxy Note 8 in store for us, Apple is building up the hype of the iPhone 8, and Google is going to show off their Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones soon.

A highly reliable source just dropped the bomb that Google will be announcing their second-gen smartphones in an even to be held on 5th of October. Evan Blass is practically a celebrity when it comes to authenticity of rumor-poppers.

Not only has Blass a huge history of correct predictions (or leaks), but the dates are also lining up. Last year, Google revealed Pixel and Pixel XL in an event held on 4th of October, Evan’s 5th of October prediction lines up perfectly with the background of Google’s playing style.