Tim Cook suspected of carrying iPhone 8 in his pocket!

Posted: Sep 8 2017, 10:01am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Before we proceed to the details, let’s just agree to the fact that we have heard a lot about the upcoming iPhone 8, and among the thousands of rumors that surfaced, some of them stick.

Why it is important to acknowledge this fact is because what I am about to tell you started mainly because the observer had enough knowledge about the design patterns and schematics of the iPhone 8’s body.

At your first glance on the viral picture, you can clearly notice that Tim Cook has a smartphone in his right pocket. A much closer look will reveal that the dimensions of this smartphone are all weird.

The device is too tall to be an iPhone 7, and isn’t wide enough to match with iPhone 7 Plus.

So, unless Tim Cook somehow is fond of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 or S8+ or LG G6 (which is highly improbable), it is safe to assume that the CEO of Apple is carrying an iPhone 8 in his pocket.

It could also be that the mysterious device is something else entirely, or it is one of the test prototypes. But not many theories are strong enough to sway the believers from insisting that it is in fact, an iPhone 8.

